How to Watch the Braves vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres will meet on Saturday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET. Michael Wacha will start for San Diego, aiming to shut down Matt Olson and company.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank fourth in MLB action with 12 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.
- Atlanta's .459 slugging percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.
- The Braves are sixth in the majors with a .278 batting average.
- Atlanta scores the second-most runs in baseball (43 total, 5.4 per game).
- The Braves are sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .355.
- The Braves strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 18th in MLB.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is 24th in the majors with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.17).
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.324).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves will look to Charlie Morton (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/3/2023
|Cardinals
|W 8-4
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Jake Woodford
|4/4/2023
|Cardinals
|W 4-1
|Away
|Dylan Dodd
|Steven Matz
|4/5/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-2
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Miles Mikolas
|4/6/2023
|Padres
|W 7-6
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Blake Snell
|4/7/2023
|Padres
|L 5-4
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Nick Martínez
|4/8/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Michael Wacha
|4/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Dylan Dodd
|Seth Lugo
|4/10/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Graham Ashcraft
|4/11/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Luis Cessa
|4/12/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Hunter Greene
|4/14/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Brady Singer
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.