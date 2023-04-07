Hornets vs. Rockets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Charlotte Hornets (26-54) are underdogs (by 4 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (20-60) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Hornets vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
Hornets vs. Rockets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Hornets 117 - Rockets 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Rockets
- Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 4)
- Pick OU:
Over (229)
- The Hornets (34-43-3 ATS) have covered the spread 38.8% of the time, 3.7% more often than the Rockets (31-45-4) this season.
- As a 4-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Charlotte is 24-28-3 against the spread compared to the 1-2 ATS record Houston puts up as a 4-point favorite.
- Houston and its opponents have gone over the over/under 50% of the time this season (40 out of 80). That's more often than Charlotte and its opponents have (34 out of 80).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Hornets are 18-46, while the Rockets are 3-2 as moneyline favorites.
Hornets Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Charlotte is fourth-worst in the NBA on offense (111 points scored per game) and 22nd defensively (117.5 points allowed).
- The Hornets are 15th in the league in assists (25.2 per game) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Hornets are 24th in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (33.2%).
- Charlotte takes 35.9% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 64.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26% of Charlotte's buckets are 3-pointers, and 74% are 2-pointers.
