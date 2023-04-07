Matt Olson -- 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the hill, on April 7 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Padres.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (10) this season while batting .333 with seven extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.

In 71.4% of his games this season (five of seven), Olson has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (57.1%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in two of seven games played this season, and in 9.1% of his plate appearances.

Olson has had at least one RBI in 57.1% of his games this year (four of seven), with more than one RBI three times (42.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In five games this season (71.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings