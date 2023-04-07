The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate (2022)

Ozuna hit .226 with 19 doubles, 23 home runs and 31 walks.

In 78 of 127 games last year (61.4%) Ozuna got at least one hit, and in 23 of those contests (18.1%) he picked up two or more.

He homered in 15.7% of his games in 2022 (20 of 127), including 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna picked up an RBI in 37 of 127 games last season (29.1%), including 16 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (12.6%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

He scored in 45 of 127 games last season, with multiple runs in nine of those games.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 62 GP 62 .222 AVG .229 .275 OBP .273 .417 SLG .408 23 XBH 19 11 HR 12 27 RBI 29 56/16 K/BB 66/15 2 SB 0 Home Away 64 GP 63 38 (59.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (63.5%) 10 (15.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (20.6%) 21 (32.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (38.1%) 9 (14.1%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (17.5%) 19 (29.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (28.6%)

