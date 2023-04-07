Dennis Smith Jr., Top Hornets Players to Watch vs. the Rockets - April 7
Jalen Green and LaMelo Ball are two players to watch when the Houston Rockets (20-60) and the Charlotte Hornets (26-54) go head to head at Spectrum Center on Friday. Gametime is set for 7:00 PM ET.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
How to Watch Hornets vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Friday, April 7
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Alperen Sengun, Ball and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Hornets' Last Game
The Hornets dropped their previous game to the Raptors, 120-100, on Tuesday. Bryce McGowens starred with 20 points, plus six boards and three assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Bryce McGowens
|20
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Nick Richards
|18
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
|17
|5
|7
|1
|0
|3
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
Hornets Players to Watch
- Ball is putting up 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per contest, making 41.1% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 4 triples per contest.
- Dennis Smith Jr. gets the Hornets 8.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Nick Richards is the Hornets' top rebounder (6.4 per game), and he averages 8.2 points and 0.6 assists.
- Mark Williams is averaging 8.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, making 62.4% of his shots from the field.
- The Hornets get 6.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Theo Maledon.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|P.J. Washington
|14.9
|4.1
|2.2
|0.9
|0.4
|1.6
|Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
|12.6
|2.7
|3.5
|1
|0.4
|2.3
|Nick Richards
|7.9
|7.7
|0.6
|0
|0.5
|0.1
|Gordon Hayward
|9.7
|2.3
|3.2
|0.3
|0.1
|0.5
|Theo Maledon
|5.5
|2.8
|5.2
|0.4
|0.5
|0.3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.