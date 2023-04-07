How to Watch the Hornets vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT
The Houston Rockets (20-60) will visit the Charlotte Hornets (26-54) after losing six straight road games.
Hornets vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points below the 48.3% shooting opponents of the Rockets have averaged.
- Charlotte is 14-14 when it shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.
- The Hornets are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at first.
- The Hornets' 111 points per game are 7.8 fewer points than the 118.8 the Rockets allow.
- Charlotte is 14-4 when it scores more than 118.8 points.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- The Hornets score fewer points per game at home (109.3) than away (112.8), but also concede fewer at home (116.3) than away (118.8).
- At home, Charlotte gives up 116.3 points per game. Away, it allows 118.8.
- The Hornets average 0.2 more assists per game at home (25.3) than on the road (25.1).
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|Out
|Shoulder
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|Questionable
|Toe
|Terry Rozier
|Out
|Foot
|Gordon Hayward
|Out
|Ankle
|Cody Martin
|Out
|Knee
|P.J. Washington
|Out
|Foot
|LaMelo Ball
|Out For Season
|Ankle
|Mark Williams
|Questionable
|Ankle
