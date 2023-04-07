The Houston Rockets (20-60) are just 2.5-point favorites as they look to end a six-game road losing streak when they take on the Charlotte Hornets (26-54) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet SW.

Hornets vs. Rockets Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Rockets -2.5 -

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

  • The Hornets have gone over in 34 of their 80 games with a set total (42.5%).
  • Charlotte is 37-43-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Hornets have been underdogs in 64 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (28.1%) in those contests.
  • Charlotte has a record of 16-43, a 27.1% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +120 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Charlotte has a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Hornets vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Rockets vs Hornets Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Rockets 0 0% 110.7 221.7 118.8 236.3 229.6
Hornets 0 0% 111 221.7 117.5 236.3 229.3

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

  • Charlotte has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • Three of the Hornets' last 10 outings have hit the over.
  • This season, Charlotte is 15-25-0 at home against the spread (.375 winning percentage). Away, it is 22-18-0 ATS (.550).
  • The Hornets put up an average of 111 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 118.8 the Rockets allow.
  • Charlotte is 15-3 against the spread and 14-4 overall when it scores more than 118.8 points.

Hornets vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Rockets and Hornets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Rockets 33-47 1-2 40-40
Hornets 37-43 29-33 34-46

Hornets vs. Rockets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Rockets Hornets
110.7
Points Scored (PG)
 111
28
NBA Rank (PPG)
 27
14-5
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 15-3
11-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 14-4
118.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.5
27
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 22
13-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 17-8
11-10
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 15-10

