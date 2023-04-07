How to Watch the Braves vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres will play on Friday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET. Nick Martinez will start for San Diego, trying to shut down Matt Olson and company.
Braves vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.6 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 11 total home runs.
- Atlanta is fifth in MLB with a .484 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have the third-best batting average in the league (.290).
- Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (39 total).
- The Braves are fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .357.
- The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game to rank 19th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 7.4 K/9, the fifth-worst in the majors.
- Atlanta has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.90).
- The Braves have the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.306).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jared Shuster (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Braves, his second of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/2/2023
|Nationals
|L 4-1
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|MacKenzie Gore
|4/3/2023
|Cardinals
|W 8-4
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Jake Woodford
|4/4/2023
|Cardinals
|W 4-1
|Away
|Dylan Dodd
|Steven Matz
|4/5/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-2
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Miles Mikolas
|4/6/2023
|Padres
|W 7-6
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Blake Snell
|4/7/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Nick Martínez
|4/8/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Michael Wacha
|4/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Dylan Dodd
|Seth Lugo
|4/10/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|-
|Connor Overton
|4/11/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Luis Cessa
|4/12/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|-
|Hunter Greene
