On Thursday, Orlando Arcia (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

  • Arcia is hitting .304 with a double, a home run and a walk.
  • Arcia has picked up a hit in five games this season (83.3%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Arcia has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (66.7%), including one multi-run game.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 6
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Padres have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.67).
  • The Padres rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (eight total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Padres will look to Snell (0-1) in his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
