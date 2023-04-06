The Carolina Hurricanes will travel to face the Nashville Predators on Thursday, April 6, with the Hurricanes victorious in three consecutive games.

You can catch the action on ESPN+ and Hulu as the Hurricanes take on the Predators.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Hurricanes vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/5/2023 Hurricanes Predators 5-3 NAS

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have given up 195 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking second in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Hurricanes rank 18th in the league with 247 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 27 goals over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 77 28 41 69 63 43 45.3% Sebastian Aho 70 34 31 65 58 59 51.8% Brent Burns 77 14 42 56 49 51 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Shayne Gostisbehere 70 12 26 38 51 29 -

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators' total of 225 goals conceded (2.9 per game) is 12th in the NHL.

The Predators have 211 goals this season (2.7 per game), 28th in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Predators have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Defensively, the Predators have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that time.

Predators Key Players