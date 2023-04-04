After going 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Travis d'Arnaud and the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Steven Matz) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

TV Channel: BSMW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate (2022)

d'Arnaud hit .268 with 25 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 19 walks.

In 67.6% of his games last year (75 of 111), d'Arnaud got a base hit, and in 31 of those games (27.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He hit a home run in 16.2% of his games in 2022 (18 of 111), including 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

d'Arnaud drove in a run in 39 of 111 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 14 of them. He drove in three or more runs in nine games.

He came around to score 50 times in 111 games (45.0%) last season, including nine occasions when he scored more than once (8.1%).

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 56 GP 51 .268 AVG .268 .329 OBP .310 .455 SLG .490 22 XBH 22 7 HR 11 29 RBI 31 49/12 K/BB 41/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 58 GP 53 40 (69.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (66.0%) 14 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (32.1%) 26 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (45.3%) 7 (12.1%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (20.8%) 21 (36.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (34.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)