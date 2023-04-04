Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and his Charlotte Hornets teammates match up versus the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 128-108 loss to the Raptors (his most recent action) Mykhailiuk put up 26 points, five assists and two steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on Mykhailiuk's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 5.7 11.8 Rebounds 2.5 1.2 2.2 Assists 3.5 1.2 2.9 PRA 22.5 8.1 16.9 PR 18.5 6.9 14 3PM 2.5 1.1 2.1



Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk Insights vs. the Raptors

Mykhailiuk's opponents, the Raptors, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 100.7 possessions per game, while his Hornets average 101.4 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

The Raptors are the fifth-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 111.7 points per game.

The Raptors are the seventh-ranked team in the league, allowing 42.1 rebounds per game.

The Raptors concede 26.1 assists per game, 23rd-ranked in the league.

Giving up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Raptors are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 33 26 4 5 5 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.