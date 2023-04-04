The Toronto Raptors (39-39) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (26-53) as heavy, 14.5-point favorites on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and TSN.

Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and TSN

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Raptors 116 - Hornets 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 14.5)

Hornets (+ 14.5) Pick OU: Over (223)



The Hornets (34-42-3 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, seven% less often than the Raptors (39-37-2) this season.

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Charlotte and its opponents aren't as successful (43% of the time) as Toronto and its opponents (53.8%).

The Raptors have a .617 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (29-18) this season while the Hornets have a .286 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (18-45).

Hornets Performance Insights

Charlotte is the fourth-worst team in the league in points scored (111.2 per game) and 22nd in points allowed (117.5).

This season the Hornets are ranked 15th in the league in assists at 25.2 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Hornets are 24th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.8). They are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 33.1%.

Charlotte attempts 35.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 26% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 64.2% of its shots, with 74% of its makes coming from there.

