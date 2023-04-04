Hurricanes vs. Senators Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 4
The Ottawa Senators (37-34-6) take a three-game road losing streak into a matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes (49-18-9) on Tuesday, April 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2.
The Hurricanes' offense has totaled 26 goals during their past 10 games, while allowing 26 goals. A total of 22 power-play opportunities during that time have resulted in three power-play goals (13.6%). They are 5-4-1 in those contests.
Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Tuesday's game.
Hurricanes vs. Senators Predictions for Tuesday
Our projections model for this game calls for a final score of Hurricanes 4, Senators 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-260)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-2.2)
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes are 12-9-21 in overtime games as part of a 49-18-9 overall record.
- Carolina is 20-4-6 (46 points) in its 30 games decided by one goal.
- In the six games this season the Hurricanes recorded only one goal, they went 2-3-1 (five points).
- Carolina has taken 11 points from the 13 games this season when it scored two goals (4-6-3 record).
- The Hurricanes are 43-4-5 in the 52 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 91 points).
- In the 20 games when Carolina has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up 36 points after finishing 18-2-0.
- In the 60 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 40-16-4 (84 points).
- The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents 12 times, and went 7-2-3 (17 points).
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Senators AVG
|Senators Rank
|16th
|3.21
|Goals Scored
|3.14
|19th
|2nd
|2.54
|Goals Allowed
|3.25
|19th
|3rd
|34.9
|Shots
|33.2
|8th
|1st
|25.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.4
|19th
|20th
|20.5%
|Power Play %
|24.4%
|6th
|2nd
|84%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.5%
|10th
Hurricanes vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
