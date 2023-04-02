Sean Murphy -- 0-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on April 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Nationals.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Sean Murphy At The Plate (2022)

Murphy hit .250 with 37 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 58 walks.

Murphy had a hit 92 times last season in 148 games (62.2%), including 34 multi-hit games (23.0%).

He went yard in 11.5% of his games in 2022 (17 of 148), including 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Murphy picked up an RBI in 39 of 148 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 16 of them. He drove in three or more runs in nine games.

He came around to score in 57 of his 148 games a year ago (38.5%), with two or more runs scored nine times (6.1%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 73 GP 74 .227 AVG .271 .323 OBP .345 .386 SLG .465 28 XBH 29 7 HR 11 28 RBI 38 58/33 K/BB 66/25 0 SB 1 Home Away 73 GP 75 42 (57.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (66.7%) 15 (20.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (25.3%) 26 (35.6%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (41.3%) 7 (9.6%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.3%) 17 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (29.3%)

