The Toronto Raptors (38-39) are heavily favored (by 13.5 points) to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (26-52) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet

BSSE and SportsNet Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Raptors 116 - Hornets 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 13.5)

Hornets (+ 13.5) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



The Raptors have been more successful against the spread than the Hornets this season, putting up an ATS record of 38-37-2, as opposed to the 34-41-3 mark of the Hornets.

As a 13.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Charlotte is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 1-0 ATS record Toronto racks up as a 13.5-point favorite.

When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Charlotte and its opponents don't do it as often (42.3% of the time) as Toronto and its opponents (53.2%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Hornets are 18-44, while the Raptors are 28-18 as moneyline favorites.

Hornets Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Charlotte is fourth-worst in the league on offense (111.2 points scored per game) and 22nd defensively (117.4 points allowed).

The Hornets are 15th in the league in assists (25.2 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23 the Hornets are 25th in the league in 3-point makes (10.7 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (32.9%).

Charlotte attempts 35.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 25.8% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 64.2% of its shots, with 74.2% of its makes coming from there.

