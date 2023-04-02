After going 3-for-4 in his last game, Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last game against the Nationals.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Orlando Arcia At The Plate (2022)

  • Arcia hit .244 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks.
  • Arcia got a hit 38 times last year in 72 games (52.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (16.7%).
  • Including the 72 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a home run in 10 of them (13.9%), leaving the yard in 3.8% of his trips to home plate.
  • Arcia picked up an RBI in 21 of 72 games last season, with multiple RBIs in nine of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • In 30.6% of his 72 games last season, he scored (22 times). He had four games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
33 GP 32
.239 AVG .250
.306 OBP .327
.376 SLG .460
7 XBH 11
4 HR 5
17 RBI 13
26/10 K/BB 25/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
35 GP 37
18 (51.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (54.1%)
7 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (13.5%)
9 (25.7%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (35.1%)
4 (11.4%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (16.2%)
11 (31.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (27.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Nationals pitching staff was 23rd in MLB last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
  • Gore will make his first start of the season for the Nationals.
  • The 24-year-old left-hander came out of the bullpen and threw 1 1/3 innings in his last appearance on Monday, July 25 against the Detroit Tigers.
  • In 16 games last season he finished with a 4-4 record and had a 4.50 ERA and a 1.471 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.