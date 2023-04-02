Hurricanes vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (48-18-9), coming off a 3-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens, host the New York Islanders (39-29-9) at PNC Arena on Sunday, April 2 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN. The Islanders fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-0 in their last outing.
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-175)
|Islanders (+150)
|5.5
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have gone 44-21 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Carolina has a 27-10 record (winning 73.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 63.6%.
- Carolina and its opponent have gone over 5.5 combined goals in 36 of 75 games this season.
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|242 (17th)
|Goals
|225 (22nd)
|192 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|207 (8th)
|48 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|33 (31st)
|38 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|39 (6th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Carolina went over four times.
- The Hurricanes and their opponents have averaged 6.2 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.7 more than the over/under of 5.5 in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are putting up 0.8 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes are ranked 17th in the league with 242 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- On defense, the Hurricanes have been one of the best units in NHL action, allowing 192 goals to rank second.
- With a +50 goal differential, they're ranked fifth-best in the league.
