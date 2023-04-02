The Carolina Hurricanes (48-18-9) will host the New York Islanders (39-29-9) on Sunday, with the Hurricanes coming off a victory and the Islanders off a defeat.

See the Hurricanes-Islanders matchup on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/21/2023 Islanders Hurricanes 5-2 CAR 12/10/2022 Islanders Hurricanes 3-0 CAR 10/28/2022 Hurricanes Islanders 6-2 NYI

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have allowed 192 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Hurricanes rank 17th in the NHL with 242 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 75 27 41 68 59 43 45.2% Sebastian Aho 68 34 31 65 57 57 51.7% Brent Burns 75 14 41 55 48 49 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Shayne Gostisbehere 68 12 26 38 51 29 -

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders' total of 207 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is eighth in the league.

The Islanders have 225 goals this season (2.9 per game), 22nd in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Islanders have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Defensively, the Islanders have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that stretch.

Islanders Key Players