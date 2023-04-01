How to Watch the Braves vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at Nationals Park. Spencer Strider will start for Atlanta, with first pitch at 4:05 PM ET.
Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves averaged 1.5 home runs per game to rank second in MLB play with 243 total home runs last season.
- Last year the Braves were the top slugging team in baseball with a .443 slugging percentage.
- Atlanta drew five or more walks in 33 games last season, and it went 25-8 in those contests.
- Washington was among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 26th with just 603 total runs (3.7 per game) last season.
- Last year the Braves' .317 on-base percentage ranked ninth-best in MLB.
- Atlanta had a 9.7 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.
- Atlanta pitched to a 3.45 ERA last season, which ranked fifth in baseball.
- Braves pitchers had a 1.190 WHIP last season, seventh-best in the majors.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Strider will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 24-year-old righty started and threw 2 1/3 innings in his last appearance on Friday, Oct. 14 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Nationals
|W 7-2
|Away
|Max Fried
|Patrick Corbin
|4/1/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Josiah Gray
|4/2/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|MacKenzie Gore
|4/3/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Jake Woodford
|4/4/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|Steven Matz
|4/5/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Miles Mikolas
|4/6/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|-
