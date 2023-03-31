Theo Maledon Player Prop Bets: Hornets vs. Bulls - March 31
Theo Maledon and his Charlotte Hornets teammates will face the Chicago Bulls on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
Now let's break down Maledon's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.
Theo Maledon Prop Bets vs. the Bulls
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|14.5
|5.8
|5.7
|Rebounds
|4.5
|2.5
|1.8
|Assists
|7.5
|2.7
|3.5
|PRA
|27.5
|11
|11
|PR
|19.5
|8.3
|7.5
|3PM
|1.5
|0.6
|0.6
Theo Maledon Insights vs. the Bulls
- This season, he's put up 2.6% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.7 per contest.
- He's taken 1.8 threes per game, or 2.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Maledon's Hornets average 101.5 possessions per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams, while the Bulls have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 101.5 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Bulls have given up 112.5 points per contest, which is eighth-best in the league.
- The Bulls are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 43.0 rebounds per contest.
- The Bulls give up 26.1 assists per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.
- Giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Bulls are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA.
Theo Maledon vs. the Bulls
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|11/2/2022
|16
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
