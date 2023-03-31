South Carolina vs. Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Final Four
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (36-0) and Iowa Hawkeyes (30-6) matching up at American Airlines Center has a projected final score of 77-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of South Carolina, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 9:30 PM ET on March 31.
The Gamecocks won their most recent outing 86-75 against Maryland on Monday.
South Carolina vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
South Carolina vs. Iowa Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 77, Iowa 68
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Gamecocks beat the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal in a 76-71 win on November 20, which was their best win of the season.
- The Gamecocks have 17 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the country.
- South Carolina has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (eight).
- The Gamecocks have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (seven).
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
- 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
- 86-75 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 27
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- When the Hawkeyes took down the Indiana Hoosiers (No. 2 in the AP's Top 25) on February 26 by a score of 86-85, it was their best victory of the year thus far.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Hawkeyes are 13-6 (.684%) -- the fifth-most wins.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Iowa is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.
- Based on the RPI, the Gamecocks have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 47th-most in the country.
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
- 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
- 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7
- 83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks' +1061 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 29.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.5 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while allowing 51.1 per outing (third in college basketball).
- South Carolina is scoring 80 points per game this year in conference action, which is 0.5 fewer points per game than its overall average (80.5).
- Offensively, the Gamecocks have played better at home this year, scoring 84.8 points per game, compared to 77.2 per game in away games.
- At home, South Carolina is allowing 7.3 fewer points per game (46.9) than when playing on the road (54.2).
- The Gamecocks' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 75 points a contest compared to the 80.5 they've averaged this season.
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes are outscoring opponents by 16.7 points per game, with a +602 scoring differential overall. They put up 87.6 points per game (first in college basketball) and allow 70.9 per outing (318th in college basketball).
- In Big Ten games, Iowa has averaged 1.6 more points (89.2) than overall (87.6) in 2022-23.
- At home the Hawkeyes are scoring 89.4 points per game, 3.5 more than they are averaging on the road (85.9).
- At home, Iowa gives up 65 points per game. On the road, it allows 78.5.
- In their past 10 games, the Hawkeyes are averaging 85 points per game, compared to their season average of 87.6.
