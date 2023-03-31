South Carolina vs. Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Final Four
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Friday's game features the South Carolina Gamecocks (36-0) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (30-6) squaring off at American Airlines Center (on March 31) at 9:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-68 win for South Carolina.
In their last time out, the Gamecocks won on Monday 86-75 over Maryland.
South Carolina vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!
South Carolina vs. Iowa Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 77, Iowa 68
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Gamecocks' signature win of the season came in a 76-71 victory against the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal on November 20.
- The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (17).
- South Carolina has eight wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most wins.
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
- 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
- 86-75 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 27
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Hawkeyes beat the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, 86-85, on February 26.
- The Hawkeyes have 13 wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, the fifth-most in the country.
- Iowa has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (eight).
- Based on the RPI, the Gamecocks have seven wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 47th-most in the nation.
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
- 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
- 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7
- 83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks average 80.5 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while allowing 51.1 per contest (third in college basketball). They have a +1061 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 29.4 points per game.
- With 80.0 points per game in SEC contests, South Carolina is posting 0.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (80.5 PPG).
- The Gamecocks are averaging 84.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 77.2 points per contest.
- South Carolina is giving up 46.9 points per game this year at home, which is 7.3 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (54.2).
- The Gamecocks have been racking up 75.0 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 80.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes put up 87.6 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 70.9 per contest (318th in college basketball). They have a +602 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 16.7 points per game.
- Iowa has averaged 1.6 more points in Big Ten games (89.2) than overall (87.6).
- At home, the Hawkeyes average 89.4 points per game. On the road, they average 85.9.
- At home, Iowa gives up 65.0 points per game. On the road, it gives up 78.5.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Hawkeyes are compiling 85.0 points per contest, compared to their season average of 87.6.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.