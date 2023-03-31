The Charlotte Hornets (26-51) have six players on the injury report, including LaMelo Ball, for their matchup with the Chicago Bulls (36-40) at Spectrum Center on Friday, March 31 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Hornets are coming off of a 137-134 win over the Thunder in their last outing on Tuesday. P.J. Washington's team-high 43 points paced the Hornets in the victory.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kelly Oubre Jr. SF Questionable Shoulder 20.3 5.2 1.1 Dennis Smith Jr. PG Questionable Toe 8.8 3.1 4.8 Terry Rozier PG Out Foot 21.1 4.1 5.1 Gordon Hayward SF Questionable Ankle 14.7 4.3 4.1 Cody Martin SF Out Knee 5 3.4 1.6 LaMelo Ball PG Out For Season Ankle 23.3 6.4 8.4

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Andre Drummond: Questionable (Personal), Alex Caruso: Questionable (Foot), Javonte Green: Questionable (Knee)

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI

Hornets Season Insights

The Hornets' 111.5 points per game are only one fewer point than the 112.5 the Bulls give up.

Charlotte is 19-17 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

The Hornets have played worse offensively over their last 10 games, generating 109.3 points per contest, 2.2 fewer points their than season average of 111.5.

Charlotte knocks down 1.7 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 10.7 (26th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.4.

The Hornets rank 25th in the league averaging 109.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 21st, allowing 113.8 points per 100 possessions.

Hornets vs. Bulls Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -9.5 224

