Hornets vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Charlotte Hornets (26-51) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (36-40) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Spectrum Center as 8.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CHI. The matchup's over/under is set at 223.5.
Hornets vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-8.5
|223.5
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte has played 49 games this season that ended with a combined score above 223.5 points.
- Charlotte's games this year have had a 228.8-point total on average, 5.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Charlotte has a 37-40-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Hornets have been victorious in 18, or 29.5%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Charlotte has a record of 8-16, a 33.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +260 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Hornets vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bulls
|43
|56.6%
|113.3
|224.8
|112.5
|229.8
|228.1
|Hornets
|49
|63.6%
|111.5
|224.8
|117.3
|229.8
|229.5
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- Charlotte has gone 5-5 in its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- Four of the Hornets' last 10 games have hit the over.
- Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .405 (15-22-0). Away, it is .550 (22-18-0).
- The Hornets average just 1.0 fewer point per game (111.5) than the Bulls give up (112.5).
- Charlotte has put together a 25-11 ATS record and a 19-17 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.
Hornets vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|39-37
|1-1
|34-42
|Hornets
|37-40
|14-13
|33-44
Hornets vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Bulls
|Hornets
|113.3
|111.5
|20
|27
|23-7
|25-11
|21-9
|19-17
|112.5
|117.3
|8
|22
|26-10
|20-9
|24-12
|18-11
