Hornets vs. Bulls: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 31
The Charlotte Hornets (26-51), on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Spectrum Center, will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Chicago Bulls (36-40). This game is at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CHI.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Bulls vs. Hornets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
Hornets vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bulls Moneyline
|Hornets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Bulls (-10)
|224
|-460
|+370
|BetMGM
|Bulls (-10.5)
|224.5
|-500
|+375
|PointsBet
|Bulls (-8)
|223
|-323
|+250
|Tipico
|Bulls (-6.5)
|-
|-300
|+250
Hornets vs. Bulls Betting Trends
- The Bulls score 113.3 points per game (20th in the NBA) and give up 112.5 (eighth in the league) for a +61 scoring differential overall.
- The Hornets' -450 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.5 points per game (27th in NBA) while giving up 117.3 per contest (22nd in league).
- The teams combine to score 224.8 points per game, 0.8 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams average 229.8 combined points per game, 5.8 more points than this matchup's total.
- Chicago has put together a 37-38-1 ATS record so far this year.
- Charlotte has covered 34 times in 77 chances against the spread this season.
Hornets and Bulls NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Hornets
|-
|-
|-
|Bulls
|+100000
|+25000
|+320
