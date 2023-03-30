How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two teams at opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings will clash when the second-place Carolina Hurricanes (47-17-9) visit the 13th-place Detroit Red Wings (32-32-9) on Thursday, March 30 at Little Caesars Arena.
You can see the Red Wings-Hurricanes matchup on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/13/2022
|Red Wings
|Hurricanes
|1-0 CAR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have allowed 189 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Hurricanes rank 17th in the NHL with 237 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that stretch.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|73
|27
|41
|68
|58
|41
|45.4%
|Sebastian Aho
|66
|33
|30
|63
|56
|55
|51.5%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Brent Burns
|73
|13
|40
|53
|47
|48
|100%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|66
|12
|26
|38
|50
|28
|-
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings' total of 239 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 19th in the NHL.
- The Red Wings' 213 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 24th in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Red Wings have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that time.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|72
|27
|44
|71
|40
|52
|55.1%
|David Perron
|73
|19
|28
|47
|29
|36
|18.2%
|Dominik Kubalik
|72
|19
|23
|42
|16
|11
|50%
|Andrew Copp
|73
|9
|32
|41
|39
|22
|49%
|Lucas Raymond
|65
|16
|23
|39
|24
|30
|29.4%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.