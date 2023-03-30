Opening Day will take place on Thursday, March 30 at Nationals Park, with Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves visiting Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +200. Atlanta is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The total is 8 runs for this matchup.

Braves vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Max Fried - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves entered a game as favorites 130 times last season and won 88, or 67.7%, of those games.

Last season, the Braves won 16 of their 19 games, or 84.2%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

Atlanta has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves hit 118 homers away from home last season (1.5 per game).

Atlanta averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game while slugging .435 away from home.

The Nationals were chosen as underdogs in 141 games last year and walked away with the win 47 times (33.3%) in those games.

Last year, the Nationals won 14 of 38 games when listed as at least +200 on the moneyline.

Washington hit 76 homers at home last season (0.9 per game).

The Nationals averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game while slugging .377 at home.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +750 2nd 1st

