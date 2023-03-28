Hurricanes vs. Lightning Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 28
The Tampa Bay Lightning (42-26-6) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes (47-16-9) on the road on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, BSSO, and BSSUN.
Over the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes are 5-4-1. They have totaled 25 goals, while their opponents have scored 28. They have gone on the power play 23 times during that span, and have capitalized with three goals (13.0% of opportunities).
Here is our pick for who will claim the win in Tuesday's game.
Hurricanes vs. Lightning Predictions for Tuesday
Our projection model for this game calls for a final score of Hurricanes 4, Lightning 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-135)
- Total Pick: Over (6)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.8)
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes have finished 12-9-21 in overtime games on their way to an overall record of 47-16-9.
- Carolina has 44 points (19-3-6) in the 28 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the six games this season the Hurricanes scored only one goal, they went 2-3-1 (five points).
- Carolina has scored a pair of goals in 11 games this season (3-5-3 record, nine points).
- The Hurricanes have scored at least three goals 51 times, and are 42-4-5 in those games (to register 89 points).
- In the 19 games when Carolina has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 17-2-0 record (34 points).
- In the 56 games when it outshot its opponent, Carolina is 38-14-4 (80 points).
- The Hurricanes' opponents have had more shots in 12 games. The Hurricanes finished 7-2-3 in those matchups (17 points).
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Lightning AVG
|Lightning Rank
|13th
|3.29
|Goals Scored
|3.38
|10th
|2nd
|2.57
|Goals Allowed
|3.08
|13th
|3rd
|34.8
|Shots
|32
|13th
|1st
|26.2
|Shots Allowed
|31.2
|15th
|18th
|20.9%
|Power Play %
|25%
|5th
|2nd
|83.8%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.5%
|15th
Hurricanes vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSSO, and BSSUN
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
