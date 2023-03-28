The Oklahoma City Thunder (37-38) welcome in the Charlotte Hornets (25-51) after winning five straight home games. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Thunder vs. Hornets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hornets vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSE

BSOK and BSSE Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Hornets vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Hornets vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder average 117.4 points per game (fifth in the league) while allowing 116.2 per outing (19th in the NBA). They have a +85 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Hornets have been outscored by 6.0 points per game (posting 111.1 points per game, 27th in league, while conceding 117.1 per outing, 22nd in NBA) and have a -453 scoring differential.

These two teams average 228.5 points per game between them, 1.5 more than this game's total.

These teams surrender 233.3 points per game combined, 6.3 more points than the total for this matchup.

Oklahoma City has covered 44 times in 75 games with a spread this season.

Charlotte has covered 33 times in 76 games with a spread this year.

Hornets and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets - - - Thunder +70000 +30000 +250

