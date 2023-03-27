The No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (35-0) and No. 2 seed Maryland Terrapins (28-6) will play for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Monday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, starting at 7:00 PM.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison

The Terrapins' 79.3 points per game are 28.9 more points than the 50.4 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.

Maryland is 24-5 when it scores more than 50.4 points.

South Carolina has a 29-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.3 points.

The Gamecocks record 12.2 more points per game (80.4) than the Terrapins give up (68.2).

South Carolina has a 24-0 record when putting up more than 68.2 points.

Maryland is 22-2 when allowing fewer than 80.4 points.

The Gamecocks are making 46.4% of their shots from the field, 5.2% higher than the Terrapins concede to opponents (41.2%).

The Terrapins make 44.6% of their shots from the field, 13.4% higher than the Gamecocks' defensive field-goal percentage.

