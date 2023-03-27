South Carolina vs. Maryland Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Monday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (35-0) and Maryland Terrapins (28-6) squaring off at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 76-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Carolina, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on March 27.
Last time out, the Gamecocks won on Saturday 59-43 against UCLA.
South Carolina vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!
South Carolina vs. Maryland Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 76, Maryland 63
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- When the Gamecocks beat the Stanford Cardinal (No. 5 in the AP's Top 25) on November 20 by a score of 76-71, it was their best victory of the season thus far.
- The Gamecocks have 16 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in Division 1.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, South Carolina is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most victories.
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
- 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11
- 74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks average 80.4 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while allowing 50.4 per contest (first in college basketball). They have a +1050 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 30.0 points per game.
- South Carolina is posting 80 points per game this season in conference action, which is 0.4 fewer points per game than its season average (80.4).
- Offensively, the Gamecocks have performed better in home games this season, putting up 84.8 points per game, compared to 77.2 per game away from home.
- At home, South Carolina is surrendering 7.3 fewer points per game (46.9) than away from home (54.2).
- The Gamecocks have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 78 points per game in their last 10 outings, 2.4 points fewer than the 80.4 they've scored this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.