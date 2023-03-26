The Eastern Conference's second-ranked squad, the Carolina Hurricanes (47-16-8), host the top-ranked team in the conference, the Boston Bruins (56-11-5), on Sunday, March 26 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, and NESN.

The Hurricanes' offense has put up 25 goals during their last 10 outings, while conceding 28 goals. A total of 22 power-play opportunities during that span have resulted in three power-play goals (13.6%). They are 6-4-0 in those games.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Sunday's hockey action.

Hurricanes vs. Bruins Predictions for Sunday

Our projection model for this game calls for a final score of Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (+100)

Bruins (+100) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-0)

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes (47-16-8 overall) have a 12-8-20 record in contests that have required overtime.

Carolina has 44 points (19-3-6) in the 28 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the six games this season the Hurricanes registered only one goal, they went 2-3-1 (five points).

Carolina has scored exactly two goals in 11 games this season (3-5-3 record, nine points).

The Hurricanes have scored three or more goals in 50 games (42-4-4, 88 points).

In the 19 games when Carolina has recorded a lone power-play goal, it registered 34 points after finishing 17-2-0.

In the 56 games when it outshot its opponent, Carolina is 38-14-4 (80 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents 11 times, and went 7-2-2 (16 points).

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Bruins AVG Bruins Rank 13th 3.3 Goals Scored 3.74 2nd 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 2.1 1st 3rd 34.8 Shots 32.8 9th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 29.7 8th 18th 21.2% Power Play % 21.8% 13th 2nd 84.1% Penalty Kill % 85.7% 1st

Hurricanes vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, and NESN

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

