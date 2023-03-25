This Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (34-0) and No. 4 UCLA Bruins (27-9) will determine which of the teams is heading to the N/A Region bracket final when it tips off on Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, beginning at 2:00 PM.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

South Carolina vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison

  • The Bruins' 70.5 points per game are 19.9 more points than the 50.6 the Gamecocks allow.
  • When it scores more than 50.6 points, UCLA is 22-8.
  • South Carolina is 27-0 when it allows fewer than 70.5 points.
  • The Gamecocks put up 19.2 more points per game (81) than the Bruins allow (61.8).
  • South Carolina has a 28-0 record when putting up more than 61.8 points.
  • UCLA has a 21-8 record when giving up fewer than 81 points.
  • The Gamecocks are making 46.7% of their shots from the field, 7.5% higher than the Bruins concede to opponents (39.2%).
  • The Bruins shoot 39.5% from the field, 8.3% higher than the Gamecocks allow.

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/5/2023 Tennessee W 74-58 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/17/2023 Norfolk State W 72-40 Colonial Life Arena
3/19/2023 South Florida W 76-45 Colonial Life Arena
3/25/2023 UCLA - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

