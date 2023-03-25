South Carolina vs. UCLA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Saturday's game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has the South Carolina Gamecocks (34-0) taking on the UCLA Bruins (27-9) at TBA (on March 25). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-58 win as our model heavily favors South Carolina.
The Gamecocks came out on top in their last outing 76-45 against South Florida on Sunday.
South Carolina vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
South Carolina vs. UCLA Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 74, UCLA 58
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Gamecocks registered their best win of the season on November 20, when they defeated the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 76-71.
- The Gamecocks have 15 wins against Quadrant 1 teams, the most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, South Carolina is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.
- The Gamecocks have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (seven).
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
- 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11
- 74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 30.4 points per game with a +1034 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.0 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and give up 50.6 per contest (first in college basketball).
- South Carolina's offense has been worse in SEC action this season, posting 80.0 points per contest, compared to its season average of 81.0 PPG.
- Offensively, the Gamecocks have fared better when playing at home this season, posting 84.8 points per game, compared to 77.2 per game in away games.
- South Carolina is surrendering 46.9 points per game this season in home games, which is 7.3 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (54.2).
- The Gamecocks have been racking up 78.0 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 81.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
