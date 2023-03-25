Saturday's game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has the South Carolina Gamecocks (34-0) taking on the UCLA Bruins (27-9) at TBA (on March 25). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-58 win as our model heavily favors South Carolina.

The Gamecocks came out on top in their last outing 76-45 against South Florida on Sunday.

South Carolina vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

South Carolina vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 74, UCLA 58

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks registered their best win of the season on November 20, when they defeated the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 76-71.

The Gamecocks have 15 wins against Quadrant 1 teams, the most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, South Carolina is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.

The Gamecocks have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (seven).

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5

South Carolina Performance Insights