Saturday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (34-0) and the UCLA Bruins (27-9) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-58 and heavily favors South Carolina to come out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 25.

The Gamecocks are coming off of a 76-45 win against South Florida in their last outing on Sunday.

South Carolina vs. UCLA Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

South Carolina vs. UCLA Score Prediction

  • Prediction: South Carolina 74, UCLA 58

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

  • When the Gamecocks beat the Stanford Cardinal (No. 5 in the AP's Top 25) on November 20 by a score of 76-71, it was their signature win of the season so far.
  • The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (15).
  • South Carolina has eight wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the country.
  • The Gamecocks have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 47th-most in Division 1.

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
  • 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
  • 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
  • 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11
  • 74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5

UCLA Schedule Analysis

  • The Bruins' signature victory this season came against the Stanford Cardinal, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 5). The Bruins secured the 69-65 win at a neutral site on March 3.
  • The Bruins have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (11), but also have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 1 losses (nine).
  • When facing Quadrant 2 teams, UCLA is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 35th-most victories.
  • Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most wins.

UCLA 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 69-65 over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 3
  • 80-63 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 20
  • 82-73 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 20
  • 73-59 over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on March 2
  • 67-57 at home over Oregon (No. 26) on February 12

South Carolina Performance Insights

  • The Gamecocks average 81.0 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while giving up 50.6 per contest (first in college basketball). They have a +1034 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 30.4 points per game.
  • South Carolina is averaging 80.0 points per game this season in conference contests, which is 1 fewer points per game than its season average (81.0).
  • The Gamecocks are putting up 84.8 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 77.2 points per contest.
  • South Carolina is allowing 46.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.3 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (54.2).
  • The Gamecocks' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 78.0 points a contest compared to the 81.0 they've averaged this year.

UCLA Performance Insights

  • The Bruins put up 70.5 points per game (76th in college basketball) while giving up 61.8 per outing (103rd in college basketball). They have a +314 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.7 points per game.
  • UCLA has averaged 2.8 fewer points in Pac-12 play (67.7) than overall (70.5).
  • In 2022-23 the Bruins are scoring 4.5 more points per game at home (71.9) than away (67.4).
  • UCLA concedes 58.8 points per game at home, and 65.4 away.
  • The Bruins are averaging 69.1 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 1.4 fewer points than their average for the season (70.5).

