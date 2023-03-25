Saturday's game between the South Carolina Gamecocks (34-0) and the UCLA Bruins (27-9) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-58 and heavily favors South Carolina to take home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 25.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Gamecocks earned a 76-45 victory against South Florida.

South Carolina vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

South Carolina vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 74, UCLA 58

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

On November 20, the Gamecocks claimed their signature win of the season, a 76-71 victory over the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25.

The Gamecocks have 15 wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the nation.

South Carolina has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (eight).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most wins.

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5

UCLA Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal on March 3, the Bruins picked up their signature win of the season, a 69-65 victory.

The Bruins have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (11), but also have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (nine).

UCLA has five wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 35th-most in the country.

UCLA 2022-23 Best Wins

69-65 over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 3

80-63 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 20

82-73 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 20

73-59 over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on March 2

67-57 at home over Oregon (No. 26) on February 12

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks average 81.0 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while giving up 50.6 per outing (first in college basketball). They have a +1034 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 30.4 points per game.

Offensively, South Carolina is putting up 80.0 points per game this year in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (81.0 points per game) is 1 PPG higher.

Offensively, the Gamecocks have performed better in home games this year, averaging 84.8 points per game, compared to 77.2 per game away from home.

South Carolina is ceding 46.9 points per game this season at home, which is 7.3 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (54.2).

In their last 10 games, the Gamecocks have been racking up 78.0 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 81.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

