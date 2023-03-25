Saturday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (34-0) and the UCLA Bruins (27-9) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-58 and heavily favors South Carolina to take home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 25.

Their last time out, the Gamecocks won on Sunday 76-45 against South Florida.

South Carolina vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

South Carolina vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 74, UCLA 58

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks beat the No. 5-ranked Stanford Cardinal, 76-71, on November 20, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (15).

South Carolina has eight wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

The Gamecocks have seven wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 47th-most in the country.

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5

UCLA Schedule Analysis

On March 3, the Bruins captured their best win of the season, a 69-65 victory over the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bruins are 11-9 (.550%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins, but also tied for the 38th-most defeats.

UCLA has five wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most wins.

UCLA 2022-23 Best Wins

69-65 over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 3

80-63 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 20

82-73 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 20

73-59 over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on March 2

67-57 at home over Oregon (No. 26) on February 12

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks' +1034 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 30.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 81 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while allowing 50.6 per contest (first in college basketball).

South Carolina's offense has been less productive in SEC tilts this year, putting up 80 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 81 PPG.

The Gamecocks are averaging 84.8 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 77.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, South Carolina is surrendering 46.9 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 54.2.

The Gamecocks have seen a downturn in scoring recently, racking up 78 points per game in their last 10 contests, three points fewer than the 81 they've scored this season.

UCLA Performance Insights