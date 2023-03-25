Saturday's game features the South Carolina Gamecocks (34-0) and the UCLA Bruins (27-9) facing off at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-58 victory for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 25.

In their last outing on Sunday, the Gamecocks secured a 76-45 win against South Florida.

South Carolina vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

South Carolina vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 74, UCLA 58

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

On November 20, the Gamecocks claimed their best win of the season, a 76-71 victory over the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25.

The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (15).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, South Carolina is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.

The Gamecocks have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 47th-most in the nation.

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5

UCLA Schedule Analysis

The Bruins notched their best win of the season on March 3, when they took down the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 69-65.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bruins are 11-9 (.550%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories, but also tied for the 40th-most defeats.

UCLA has five wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 36th-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, the Gamecocks have seven wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 47th-most in the nation.

UCLA 2022-23 Best Wins

69-65 over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 3

80-63 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 20

82-73 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 20

67-57 at home over Oregon (No. 24) on February 12

82-74 on the road over Oregon (No. 24) on December 30

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 30.4 points per game with a +1034 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.0 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and give up 50.6 per outing (first in college basketball).

Offensively, South Carolina is averaging 80.0 points per game this season in conference action. To compare, its overall average (81.0 points per game) is 1 PPG higher.

The Gamecocks post 84.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 77.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 7.6 points per contest.

South Carolina gives up 46.9 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 54.2 on the road.

On offense, the Gamecocks have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 78.0 points per contest over that span compared to the 81.0 they've put up over the course of this season.

UCLA Performance Insights