South Carolina vs. UCLA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the South Carolina Gamecocks (34-0) and UCLA Bruins (27-9) matching up at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 74-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Carolina, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on March 25.
Last time out, the Gamecocks won on Sunday 76-45 over South Florida.
South Carolina vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
South Carolina vs. UCLA Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 74, UCLA 58
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Gamecocks took down the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal in a 76-71 win on November 20, which was their best win of the season.
- The Gamecocks have 15 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the nation.
- South Carolina has eight wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most wins.
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
- 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11
- 74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5
UCLA Schedule Analysis
- The Bruins registered their signature win of the season on March 3, when they defeated the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 69-65.
- The Bruins have 11 Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the sixth-most in Division I. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 37th-most.
- UCLA has five wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 36th-most in Division 1.
- The Gamecocks have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (seven).
UCLA 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-65 over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 3
- 80-63 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 20
- 82-73 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 20
- 67-57 at home over Oregon (No. 24) on February 12
- 82-74 on the road over Oregon (No. 24) on December 30
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks average 81 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while giving up 50.6 per contest (first in college basketball). They have a +1034 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 30.4 points per game.
- With 80 points per game in SEC matchups, South Carolina is averaging 1 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (81 PPG).
- The Gamecocks are putting up 84.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 7.6 more points than they're averaging on the road (77.2).
- In 2022-23, South Carolina is giving up 46.9 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 54.2.
- The Gamecocks' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 78 points a contest compared to the 81 they've averaged this year.
UCLA Performance Insights
- The Bruins are outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game, with a +314 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.5 points per game (76th in college basketball) and give up 61.8 per outing (102nd in college basketball).
- In Pac-12 action, UCLA has averaged 2.8 fewer points (67.7) than overall (70.5) in 2022-23.
- At home the Bruins are scoring 71.9 points per game, 4.5 more than they are averaging on the road (67.4).
- UCLA allows 58.8 points per game at home, and 65.4 away.
- The Bruins are putting up 69.1 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is 1.4 fewer points than their average for the season (70.5).
