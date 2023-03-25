The Carolina Hurricanes (46-16-8, second place in Eastern Conference) will host the Toronto Maple Leafs (43-19-9, fourth) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, in a clash featuring two of the top squads in the conference.

The Hurricanes game against the Maple Leafs can be watched on ESPN+, BSSO, CBC, SNO, and SNW, so tune in to catch the action.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, CBC, SNO, and SNW
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/17/2023 Maple Leafs Hurricanes 5-2 TOR
11/6/2022 Hurricanes Maple Leafs 3-1 TOR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • The Hurricanes have allowed 179 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league play.
  • The Hurricanes' 229 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 70 27 38 65 54 37 45.5%
Sebastian Aho 63 31 29 60 51 51 51.6%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Brent Burns 70 12 40 52 44 46 100%
Shayne Gostisbehere 63 12 24 36 49 26 -

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

  • The Maple Leafs allow 2.7 goals per game (194 in total), the fifth-fewest in the NHL.
  • The Maple Leafs are ninth in the NHL in scoring (244 goals, 3.4 per game).
  • In their last 10 games, the Maple Leafs are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.

Maple Leafs Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Mitchell Marner 71 28 64 92 79 95 0%
William Nylander 71 36 45 81 32 59 42.4%
Auston Matthews 64 34 39 73 48 58 52.9%
John Tavares 70 30 42 72 51 42 58.3%
Michael Bunting 71 21 24 45 37 42 33.3%

