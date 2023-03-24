This Sweet 16 battle features the No. 4 seed Villanova Wildcats (30-6) playing against the No. 9 seed Miami Hurricanes (21-12) on Friday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It tips off at 2:30 PM, with the winner advancing to the N/A Region bracket final.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Villanova Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Villanova vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

The Hurricanes score 12.1 more points per game (70.5) than the Wildcats allow (58.4).

When it scores more than 58.4 points, Miami (FL) is 17-8.

Villanova's record is 24-3 when it gives up fewer than 70.5 points.

The Wildcats record 71.0 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 63.9 the Hurricanes allow.

When Villanova scores more than 63.9 points, it is 24-1.

Miami (FL) is 16-3 when allowing fewer than 71.0 points.

The Wildcats shoot 44.2% from the field, only 0.8% higher than the Hurricanes concede defensively.

The Hurricanes shoot 41.2% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Wildcats concede.

Villanova Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/6/2023 UConn L 67-56 Mohegan Sun Arena 3/18/2023 Cleveland State W 76-59 The William B. Finneran Pavilion 3/20/2023 FGCU W 76-57 The William B. Finneran Pavilion 3/24/2023 Miami (FL) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Miami (FL) Schedule