The Charlotte Hornets (23-51) have six players on the injury report, including Terry Rozier, in their matchup with the Dallas Mavericks (36-37) at American Airlines Center on Friday, March 24 at 8:30 PM ET.

The Hornets enter this matchup following a 115-96 loss to the Pelicans on Thursday. P.J. Washington scored 18 points in the Hornets' loss, leading the team.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kelly Oubre Jr. SF Questionable Shoulder 20.3 5.2 1.1 Dennis Smith Jr. PG Questionable Illness 8.6 3.0 4.7 Terry Rozier PG Questionable Foot 21.1 4.1 5.1 Cody Martin SF Out Knee 5.0 3.4 1.6 LaMelo Ball PG Out For Season Ankle 23.3 6.4 8.4 Mark Williams C Questionable Thumb 8.2 6.4 0.4

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Kyrie Irving: Questionable (Foot), Tim Hardaway Jr.: Questionable (Illness)

Hornets vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and BSSE

Hornets Season Insights

The Hornets put up an average of 111.1 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 113.4 the Mavericks give up to opponents.

Charlotte has put together a 16-13 record in games it scores more than 113.4 points.

While the Hornets are putting up 111.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, producing 103.3 points per contest.

Charlotte hits 10.6 three-pointers per game (28th in the league) while shooting 32.6% from deep (30th in NBA). It is making 1.7 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 12.3 per game at 35.8%.

The Hornets average 109.6 points per 100 possessions (26th in league), while conceding 113.9 points per 100 possessions (22nd in NBA).

Hornets vs. Mavericks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -14 227

