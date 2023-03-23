The Carolina Hurricanes (46-15-8) and New York Rangers (41-20-10) square off at PNC Arena on Thursday, March 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN. The Hurricanes took down the New York Rangers 3-2 in their most recent outing, while the Rangers are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-140) Rangers (+120) 6

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 42 of their 59 games when favored on the moneyline this season (71.2%).

Carolina has gone 36-13 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter (73.5% win percentage).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 58.3% chance to win.

Carolina's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 34 times.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Rangers Total (Rank) 228 (14th) Goals 237 (11th) 177 (2nd) Goals Allowed 192 (5th) 46 (18th) Power Play Goals 50 (13th) 36 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (10th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Carolina went over four times.

The Hurricanes and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 0.5 lower than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes offense's 228 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

The Hurricanes are ranked second in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 177 total goals (2.6 per game).

The squad has the league's third-best goal differential at +51 this season.

