Clemson vs. Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 23
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Thursday's contest between the Clemson Lady Tigers (19-15) and Florida Gators (18-14) matching up at Littlejohn Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Clemson, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on March 23.
The Lady Tigers are coming off of a 56-55 win against Auburn in their last game on Monday.
Clemson vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
Clemson vs. Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: Clemson 71, Florida 63
Clemson Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Tigers took down the No. 4-ranked Virginia Tech Hokies, 64-59, on December 29, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Tigers are 2-10 (.167%) -- tied for the 49th-most wins, but also tied for the 25th-most defeats.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Clemson is 3-5 (.375%) -- tied for the 45th-most defeats.
- The Lady Tigers have eight wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in Division 1.
Clemson 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-59 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on December 29
- 74-61 at home over Florida State (No. 28) on February 26
- 79-69 at home over Virginia (No. 74) on February 23
- 60-59 at home over Wake Forest (No. 82) on January 1
- 56-55 at home over Auburn (No. 83) on March 20
Clemson Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game (scoring 66.4 points per game to rank 147th in college basketball while allowing 62.5 per outing to rank 122nd in college basketball) and have a +133 scoring differential overall.
- With 64.8 points per game in ACC contests, Clemson is scoring 1.6 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (66.4 PPG).
- Offensively the Lady Tigers have been worse in home games this year, scoring 66.9 points per game, compared to 67.8 per game away from home.
- Defensively, Clemson has been better at home this season, allowing 58.7 points per game, compared to 66.6 away from home.
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Tigers have been scoring 64.8 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 66.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
