Having taken four in a row, the New York Rangers welcome in the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the Rangers-Hurricanes game on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/11/2023 Hurricanes Rangers 6-2 NYR 1/3/2023 Rangers Hurricanes 5-3 NYR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes' total of 175 goals given up (2.6 per game) is second in the league.

The Hurricanes have 225 goals this season (3.3 per game), 15th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 68 27 37 64 54 36 45.8% Sebastian Aho 61 30 29 59 49 51 51.6% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Brent Burns 68 12 39 51 43 45 100% Shayne Gostisbehere 61 12 24 36 48 26 -

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have allowed 189 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in league action.

The Rangers rank 11th in the NHL with 235 goals scored (3.4 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Rangers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 37 goals over that stretch.

Rangers Key Players