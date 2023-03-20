The Charlotte Hornets (22-50) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to meet the Indiana Pacers (32-39) on Monday, March 20 at Spectrum Center, with tip-off at 7:00 PM ET.

The Hornets fell in their most recent game 121-82 against the 76ers on Friday. Terry Rozier scored a team-best 14 points for the Hornets in the loss.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Martin SF Out Knee 5 3.4 1.6 LaMelo Ball PG Out For Season Ankle 23.3 6.4 8.4 Mark Williams C Out Thumb 8.2 6.4 0.4

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Tyrese Haliburton: Out (Knee), Isaiah Jackson: Questionable (Knee), Chris Duarte: Questionable (Ankle), Kendall Brown: Out (Tibia), Bennedict Mathurin: Questionable (Ankle)

Hornets vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSIN

Hornets Season Insights

The Hornets' 111.2 points per game are 7.1 fewer points than the 118.3 the Pacers give up.

Charlotte has put together a 13-4 record in games it scores more than 118.3 points.

While the Hornets are averaging 111.2 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, producing 103 points per contest.

Charlotte connects on 10.6 three-pointers per game (27th in the league) while shooting 32.7% from deep (30th in NBA). It is making 1.8 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 12.4 per game at 35.9%.

The Hornets average 109.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (25th in league), and give up 114.1 points per 100 possessions (23rd in NBA).

Hornets vs. Pacers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -2 234.5

