Hornets vs. Pacers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Charlotte Hornets (22-50) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (32-39) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center as just 1.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN. The matchup's point total is 232.5.
Hornets vs. Pacers Odds & Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and BSIN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pacers
|-1.5
|232.5
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte and its opponents have combined to score more than 232.5 points in 31 of 72 games this season.
- The average total for Charlotte's games this season is 228.8 points, 3.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Charlotte is 33-39-0 against the spread this season.
- The Hornets have won in 14, or 25%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Charlotte has a record of 14-40, a 25.9% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Charlotte has a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
Hornets vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pacers
|34
|47.9%
|115.9
|227.1
|118.3
|235.8
|232.8
|Hornets
|31
|43.1%
|111.2
|227.1
|117.5
|235.8
|229.5
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- Charlotte has gone 3-7 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- The Hornets have hit the over in three of their past 10 games.
- Charlotte has performed better against the spread on the road (20-17-0) than at home (13-22-0) this year.
- The Hornets average 7.1 fewer points per game (111.2) than the Pacers allow (118.3).
- Charlotte has put together a 14-3 ATS record and a 13-4 overall record in games it scores more than 118.3 points.
Hornets vs. Pacers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pacers
|38-33
|7-9
|36-35
|Hornets
|33-39
|25-31
|32-40
Hornets vs. Pacers Point Insights
|Pacers
|Hornets
|115.9
|111.2
|11
|27
|23-8
|14-3
|20-11
|13-4
|118.3
|117.5
|28
|23
|11-4
|18-11
|12-3
|15-14
