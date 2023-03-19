Sunday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (33-0) and South Florida Bulls (27-6) going head to head at Colonial Life Arena has a projected final score of 77-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Carolina, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on March 19.

The Gamecocks enter this contest following a 72-40 win against Norfolk State on Friday.

South Carolina vs. South Florida Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC

South Carolina vs. South Florida Score Prediction

  • Prediction: South Carolina 77, South Florida 54

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

  • When the Gamecocks took down the Stanford Cardinal (No. 5 in the AP's Top 25) on November 20 by a score of 76-71, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.
  • The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (15).
  • When facing Quadrant 2 teams, South Carolina is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.
  • The Gamecocks have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (seven).

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
  • 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
  • 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
  • 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11
  • 74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5

South Florida Schedule Analysis

  • In their best win of the season, the Bulls took down the No. 15 Texas Longhorns, 70-65, on December 2.
  • The Bulls have five wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the country.
  • Against Quadrant 2 teams, South Florida is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.
  • When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.

South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 70-65 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 2
  • 67-65 over Marquette (No. 40) on March 17
  • 67-59 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on November 16
  • 66-65 over Arkansas (No. 47) on December 21
  • 58-45 at home over Memphis (No. 63) on January 11

South Carolina Performance Insights

  • The Gamecocks' +1003 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 30.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.2 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while allowing 50.8 per contest (third in college basketball).
  • With 80 points per game in SEC action, South Carolina is averaging 1.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (81.2 PPG).
  • The Gamecocks are putting up 85.3 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 77.2 points per contest.
  • South Carolina cedes 47 points per game at home this year, compared to 54.2 in road games.
  • The Gamecocks have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 78.7 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.5 points fewer than the 81.2 they've scored this season.

South Florida Performance Insights

  • The Bulls' +377 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.9 points per game (70th in college basketball) while allowing 59.5 per contest (57th in college basketball).
  • South Florida has averaged 1.8 more points in AAC games (72.7) than overall (70.9).
  • In 2022-23 the Bulls are averaging 5.5 more points per game at home (75.3) than on the road (69.8).
  • At home, South Florida concedes 56.7 points per game. On the road, it gives up 58.5.
  • The Bulls are scoring 71.4 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 0.5 more than their average for the season (70.9).

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.