South Carolina vs. South Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game between the South Carolina Gamecocks (33-0) and South Florida Bulls (27-6) squaring off at Colonial Life Arena has a projected final score of 77-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Carolina, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on March 19.
Their last time out, the Gamecocks won on Friday 72-40 against Norfolk State.
South Carolina vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
South Carolina vs. South Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 77, South Florida 54
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Gamecocks notched their best win of the season on November 20, when they beat the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 76-71.
- The Gamecocks have 15 wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the nation.
- South Carolina has seven wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.
- The Gamecocks have seven wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in the country.
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
- 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11
- 74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5
South Florida Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Bulls defeated the No. 15 Texas Longhorns, 70-65, on December 2.
- The Bulls have five wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the nation.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, South Florida is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most wins.
South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-65 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 2
- 67-65 over Marquette (No. 41) on March 17
- 67-59 at home over Alabama (No. 42) on November 16
- 66-65 over Arkansas (No. 47) on December 21
- 58-45 at home over Memphis (No. 62) on January 11
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 30.4 points per game with a +1003 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.2 points per game (seventh in college basketball) and give up 50.8 per contest (second in college basketball).
- South Carolina is putting up 80 points per game this year in conference action, which is 1.2 fewer points per game than its season average (81.2).
- When playing at home, the Gamecocks are posting 8.1 more points per game (85.3) than they are on the road (77.2).
- South Carolina is allowing 47 points per game this season at home, which is 7.2 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (54.2).
- The Gamecocks have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 78.7 points per game in their last 10 outings, 2.5 points fewer than the 81.2 they've scored this season.
South Florida Performance Insights
- The Bulls are outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game, with a +377 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.9 points per game (69th in college basketball) and give up 59.5 per contest (57th in college basketball).
- In conference play, South Florida is putting up more points (72.7 per game) than it is overall (70.9) in 2022-23.
- At home the Bulls are scoring 75.3 points per game, 5.5 more than they are averaging on the road (69.8).
- At home, South Florida allows 56.7 points per game. On the road, it concedes 58.5.
- The Bulls are scoring 71.4 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 0.5 more than their average for the season (70.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.